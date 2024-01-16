🚨🦅 EXCL. @365scoresMX AMERICA IS STILL LOOKING FOR LD.

🟢 America is advancing in the search for its LD, they have recently asked conditions for a transfer, the names:

-Jesús Garza, Tigres UANL.

-David “Avión Ramírez”, Club León.

🔴 Awaiting a response from both Clubs.

🔴… pic.twitter.com/onsLBOVGW6

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 15, 2024