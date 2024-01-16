The market is not closed for América, however, it is on pause and only has to be reactivated under one scenario, if the team has departures in the following days, as may be the case of Sebastián Cáceres. In reality, both André Jardine, in charge of the coaching staff, and the club's sports area agree that these eagles only have margin and perhaps even need reinforcements in one area of the field, the right side, for which they have two names in mind.
Fernando Esquivel affirms that the América management has sent a couple of transfer requests, in the ranks of León for David Ramirez the 'plane' and to the north of the country with the Tigers team for the young man with no activity, Jesus Garcia.
The source points out that the club from the country's capital is waiting for a response in both destinations, however, there will be no green light for another move other than a loan; if they receive refusals, there would be no reinforcements for the position.
The club understands that Layún's departure was a hard blow, however, they feel well covered in the starting lineup with Kevin Álvarez. Jardine's doubts go through the substitute position, since there is not one hundred percent confidence in Emilio Lara and that is where the desire to sign a player in the area comes from. Although at the end of the day what they are looking for in America is a competitor for the substitute, that is why the board does not want to invest millions in the purchase of a footballer and they are moving forward with a loan.
