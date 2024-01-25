Murder suicide in Agropoli, after the death of the couple found in the house, the words of Vincenzo Carnicelli's brother

The family members of couple found lifeless at home, they are experiencing days of great heartbreak and sadness. The man's brother, however, wanted to launch an appeal to his niece, in which he says to tell what happened in the house, but also that neither of them is guilty.

The investigators who are investigating the family's case have discovered that Vincenzo Carnicelli and Annalisa Rizzo they were carrying out the procedures for one consensual separations.

However, for the agents the possibility is precisely that the man believed that this was just a moment of crisis, which instead would have passed in a short time. Maybe they would be happy again.

Vincenzo and Annalisa were found by the family on the morning of Monday 22 January her parents lifeless in their home. The grandmother immediately went to the room where her 13-year-old daughter was sleeping and brought her straight away out.

From the autopsies it emerged that the woman died following a blow that pierced her jugular. However, they also found other signs on the body that appear to be compatible with a defense attempt.

Her husband, however, died following a single slash. For this reason they took into consideration the hypothesis of the crime, which ended with extreme gesture.

Couple found lifeless at home, the words of Vincenzo's brother

The family members of the two spouses are now dealing with the pain, given the serious losses suffered and what happened. The Brother by Vincenzo Carnicelli in a long post on social media, addressed the Grandchild. In the message he wrote:

The only one who can tell the truth is my niece. I would like to tell her that neither her mother nor her father were murderers.