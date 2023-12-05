The arrival of Carlos Vela to the MLS was a most historic movement in favor of the league, it is true, the Mexican is not even close to the most world-renowned player who has ever played in United States soccer, but he is that he has marked the most individual and collective differences, because it is enough to remember that he is the footballer who has scored the most goals in a season in the history of Major League Soccer and in addition, he was key for LAFC, the most solid franchise in the entire league today. competition won its first cup last year.
However, every story has an end and it seems that Carlos’s could come to fruition this weekend at the end of the MLS season where the Mexican seeks the two-time championship. The reality is that the former Real Sociedad would be more than happy to sign his renewal with the LAFC team, however, the club differs in plans and that is why there is already noise regarding the future of the Mexican’s career, Among the rumors is a possible return to Mexico, something that remains distant.
Enrique Vela, Carlos’ older brother, states that the chances of the Mexican star reaching the Liga MX are few. The source assures that Vela only considers playing within Mexico if it is in his hometown, Cancún, however, this franchise, which by the way is commanded by the third of the brothers, Alejandro, is not part of the first division and beyond. To be crowned expansion champions, obtaining the certificate to ascend to the top circuit seems almost impossible, which leaves them with no options to aspire to the ’10’ of LAFC.
#Mexican #soccer #team #Carlos #Vela #agree #play