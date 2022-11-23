All copies of the Ferrari Enzo came with an incredible V12 engine, thankfully. But only one of the supercars left the factory in the color ‘matt nero opaco‘. And in twenty years the car has hardly been used. All this means that this Enzo should probably make some serious money.

At that time, most Ferraris came into the familiar Ross Corsa, with some exceptions in yellow, blue and silver. Ferrari made a few exceptions for the most loyal customers, such as one white copy. This matte black Ferrari Enzo, for example, went to a member of Brunei’s royal family and became part of an impressive Ferrari collection.

The matte black Ferrari Enzo was little used

RM Sotheby’s says that the car took almost four months to build and that it was delivered on October 15, 2004. ‘The one-off stayed at the family’s residence in London. There it occasionally rolled through the streets of Hampstead, Mayfair and Knightsbridge before being sent to the Asia and Oceania region. In total, the car drove 5,740 kilometers.

Carrozzeria Zanasi – Ferrari’s special paint shop that also colors the Special Projects, for example – provided a freshening up. They replaced the lamps, the ‘sticky’ switches and the glass plate above the engine. Of course, the Enzo was completely repainted in the special color. The receipt? 110,000 euros. A hefty bill after less than 6,000 kilometers.

The 6.0-liter V12 produces 660 hp and 657 Nm. This is good for a 0-100 time of 3.65 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. RM Sotheby’s has not issued a target price for the matt black Ferrari Enzo, but you will not find the bargain of the century here.