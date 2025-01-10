Emilio Lusquiños He was never a man of great luxury. Not even after winning 1.2 million euros in the Bonoloto on October 17. The money came to him almost accidentally. His bank account reached seven figures, but he didn’t seem to care much. He was still the same as always. Even his friends had to convince him to buy a flat. And he only gave himself a single whim before the police found him dead in his home.

Emilio was a very humble person. When he found out he was a millionaire, he barely showed any joyAccording to some acquaintances The Voice of Galicia. He continued to live his life as always, although more calmly. In his three short but intense months of being rich, he only gave himself one luxury: a trip to Tenerife to see his beloved Deportivo. As a good fan, bought tickets for the game on December 15 at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium.

The match was not played due to bad weather, but Emilio took advantage of the trip to stay on the island for a week. Also I had to travel to Malaga this weekend to see Óscar Gilsanz’s men, who face the Andalusians this Saturday, January 11. He had bought the tickets and the entrance, although he will no longer be able to enjoy it. His intention was to accompany his team to all cities.

A well-known person in the city

Known as Cuco de Orzán, he lived on a third floor without an elevator in this neighborhood of A Coruña. He was never married nor had children. His neighbors remember him as a very kind, close and hard-working man. He went through delivery and hospitality companies. He also volunteered for the Red Cross and always offered to help others.

Before winning the Bonoloto, he already considered himself a millionaire, but from friends. He was a very well-known and loved person in the city. And he appreciated his friends very much. So much so that, when he found out that he was rich, he did not hesitate to invite his acquaintances to a good meal in a well-known restaurant in A Coruña.

These were the ones who raised the alarm after not knowing anything about Emilio. The 68-year-old man had not shown any signs of life for a couple of days. The Local Police of A Coruña and the firefighters They found him dead in his home after suffering cardiac arrestaccording to the first results of the autopsy.