In a list of 41 countries that are exempt from a visa to enter the United Stateshighlights a latin american flag, according to Customs and Border Protection. However, this does not mean that citizens of that nation in the south of the continent can enter the northern giant without any authorization. Nor can they do it indefinitely.

According to the government office website, people from 41 countries can travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa. In return, such nationals must allow US citizens and nationals to travel to their territories for a similar period of time, also without a visa, and for the same purposes.

The Latin American country exempt from visa for the United States

The first nation to have this benefit, if you can call it that, was the United Kingdom, in 1988, and it took 26 years for it, On February 28, 2014, Chile joined the list. In fact, until the United States added Israel in 2023, the Latin American country was the most recently added to the group.

Chilean citizens, in addition to having to process a particular document, need, since April 1, 2016, to comply with a series of requirements to be able to enter the United States. without a visa. Among them are:

The biographical data page of the passport must be machine readable The passport must be electronic, with a digital chip that contains the biometric information of its owner

The document necessary to enter the United States

Yes ok They are exempt from processing the visa, in Chileas in the rest of the 40 countries that make up the exclusive list, must manage a Electronic Travel Authorization Systembetter known as THIS, by its acronym in English. If they are not approved, they cannot enter the United States.

According to the US government's own site, ESTA requires:

A valid passport from one of the 41 visa-exempt countries A valid email address corresponding to the traveler The traveler's home address and telephone number

The cost of this document is 21 dollars and on the website of the United States Embassy in Chile you can find the link to start the application. Likewise, it is clarified that those who have a B1/B2 visa (tourism/business) do not need to process the ESTA.

A Latin American flag is part of the list of 41 countries exempt from visa to enter the United States

The complete list of the 41 visa-exempt countries for the USA:

• Andorra (1991)

• Australia (1996)

• Austria (1991)

• Belgium (1991)

• Brunei (1993)

• Chile (2014)

• Croatia (2021)

• Czech Republic (2008)

• Denmark (1991)

• Estonia (2008)

• Finland (1991)

• France (1989)

• Germany (1989)

• Greece (2010)

• Hungary (2008)

• Iceland (1991)

• Ireland (1995)

• Israel (2023)

• Italy (1989)

• Japan (1988)

• Republic of Korea (2008)

• Latvia (2008)

• Liechtenstein (1991)

• Lithuania (2008)

• Luxembourg (1991)

• Malta (2008)

• Monaco (1991)

• Netherlands (1989)

• New Zealand (1991)

• Norway (1991)

• Poland (2019)

• Portugal (1999)

• San Marino (1991)

• Singapore (1999)

• Slovakia (2008)

• Slovenia (1997)

• Spain (1991)

• Sweden (1989)

• Switzerland (1989)

• Taiwan (2012)

• United Kingdom (1988)