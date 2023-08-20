Amid the devastation caused by the raging fires that ripped through much of Hawaii last week, a lone house has defied all odds by being the only structure to survive the fury of the flames.

Despite the fact that the media have been saturated with images of the disaster that struck the island, a single house has captured the gaze of hundreds of people.

The material shared by an American medium revealed that, surprisingly, the house she did not experience any kind of damage, despite the chaos and destruction that surrounded her.

The only house in Hawaii that survived the devastating fires

According to a report by the local media ‘New York Post’, on social networks the house is being recognized as “the red house that survived the hawaii wildfires”.

Through images shared on social mediait can be seen that this two-story house, with direct access to the sea, has a striking red roof, as well as two shades of paint on its façade: one green and one white.

Additionally, it is surrounded by a front garden, has a balcony that offers views of the ocean and protects a vehicle in its garage.

What surprises netizens is how the house was kept in perfect condition despite the firecounting on the fact that all the other houses around it were completely destroyed and covered in ash.

The images suggest that the flames practically avoided touching the house, as if they had surrounded its contour. Although it has not been possible to determine with certainty the reason why it remained intactthere is not even evidence of heat marks on its structure.

Additionally, the images show that even the grass surrounding the house remained green and without signs of having been affected by the flames, although some slightly yellowish fragments can be seen due to the proximity of the fire.

Finally, according to the aforementioned medium, a similar situation was reported at the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, located in Lahaina, which despite the fire remained intact and without apparent damage.

Biden will visit Hawaii, where fires leave more than 100 dead



MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

