If you thought comedy was underrated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, you may be surprised to know that the terror is even much more ignored by the experts who define the nominees and winners of the Oscar. In the entire history of the most famous film awards, less than 20 films of this genre, which appeals to fear—one of the most complex emotions for human beings—were nominated in the categories and only one of them has been crowned. as best film.

The debate over why the Academy is reluctant to recognize the horror cinema, which has brought so many gems to humanity, is vast. Meanwhile, in this note we present to you which is the only film of this genre that managed to win the highest award at the Oscars, in the almost 100 years of the award's history.

The only horror film to win the Oscar for best film

It is not only considered a legendary and cult title for movie buffs. 'The Silence of the Lambs', starring the monumental Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Fosterin the respective roles of the cannibal Hannibal Lecter and the rookie agent Clarice Starling, has the feat of being the only horror film to win the best film statuette at the Oscars.

Released in February 1991 under the direction of Jonathan Demme, 'The Silence of the Lambs' was recognized at the ceremony organized the following year by the Academy. In this edition, it received a total of seven nominations, five of which it won, including the top award and well-deserved recognition in the categories of best director, best actor, best actress and best adapted screenplay.

Trailer for 'The Silence of the Lambs'

What is 'The Silence of the Lambs' about?

“A psychopath kills young girls across the country. Agent Clarice Starling interviews a demented prisoner to provide psychological clues, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a murderous psychiatrist who will only help Starling if she satisfies his morbid curiosity with details of her life. This twisted relationship leads Starling to face her own demons and the incarnation of evil,” indicates the synopsis of the American feature film, on Prime Video.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, with a screenplay by Ted Tally, 'The Silence of the Lambs' It is based on the novel by Thomas Harris, which tells the story of Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist who is also a psychopath and practices cannibalism.

Where to watch 'The Silence of the Lambs' streaming?

For those who have not seen yet 'The silence of the inocents' or those who wish to re-appreciate this gem of horror cinema, the Oscar-winning film is available on the Prime Video streaming platform. To access this and other content of the service, you must have a registered user and purchase one of its plans. You also have the option of a seven-day free trial if you are a new subscriber.

