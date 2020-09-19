Carlo Ancelotti He was Thiago Alcántara’s coach at Bayern Munich during the 2016-17 season. A single season that was enough for the Italian to have the best opinion of the Spanish international … and new signing of his eternal rival, Liverpool.

As Everton coach, he analyzes Thiago’s arrival with humor and a bit of healthy envy. “It has broken my heart.hiago is a friend. He is a fantastic player, a fantastic midfielder. I was lucky in my career to coach the best players, and Thiago is one of them. The only good thing about this signing is that from now on he is my neighbor and that’s it. I think he picked the wrong team. I should have chosen the blue team, not the red team. I’m kidding. He is a fantastic player and my friend Jurgen will be happy“, he sentenced.

