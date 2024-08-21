Indian giant squirrels born in Nizhny Novgorod zoo

Indian giant squirrels were born in the Limpopo Zoo – these are the only animals in Russia that can only be seen in Nizhny Novgorod. This is reported by TASS.

The institution’s general director, Vladimir Gerasichkin, said that giant squirrels have a number of behavioral characteristics: they are cautious, so the birth of the first child can be considered a victory.

The zoo shared that it was impossible to see the squirrel for a long time, as the squirrel hid it in its house. “It was by such behavioral characteristics of the female that the zoo specialists realized that she had become a mother. And when the baby and mother got stronger and left their house, the sex of the squirrel was determined,” they added.

