Times: Ukrainian Armed Forces Can Use Any British Weapons in Russia Except Storm Shadow

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) can use any British weapons on Russian territory, except for long-range Storm Shadow missiles, The Times newspaper reported. reported Former British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The official noted that London’s official position on this issue has not changed, since Ukraine has a “clear right to self-defense against Russia’s illegal attacks,” which allows the Ukrainian army to conduct military operations on Russian soil.

Related materials:

“During the transfer process [оружия] We make it clear that it must be used in accordance with international law,” Wallace added.

The Times previously reported that London is trying to persuade other Western allies to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow cruise missiles and other long-range weapons at Russian territory.