The Championship Tour has arrived in Europe, but for this year already greets you. The only stop on our continent, in Peniche in Portugal, gave us a show and delivers Leonardo Fioravanti sixth in the ranking: after the extraordinary second place in Pipeline and the elimination in the round of 16 in Sunset, the Italian surfer comes out in the round of 32 against Barron Mamiya. Fioravanti drops two positions, but is still solidly in the top 10: the top 10 in the world at the end of the season will be directly qualified Paris 2024. There is still one life left: seven stages. The next appointment is Bells Beach, Australia, starting April 4th.