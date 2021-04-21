While it has been said many times that Xbox Series X | S is the only console with RDNA 2 supportIt seems that we still need to say it a few more times. Or at least that is what AMD has believed that in its last presentation, exposing a graph in which they have detailed the devices in which RDNA 2 is fully supported. This means that RDNA 2 is also present in the console from Sony, but not completely.

The question of which console is RDNA 2 supported and which is not has certainly become a debate. But beyond this debate. Microsoft has already confirmed several times that the reason they later started production of the Xbox Series X is because they were waiting to be able to bring the only console with RDNA 2 support to the market.

Microsoft listens to fans and adds new features for Quick Resume

The only console with full RDNA 2 support

What RDNA 2 means is something we have explored in a article to be published soon on We Are Xbox, as well as the advantages that this has for Gaming in the future. However, we can tell you that the difference between a console with full RDNA 2 support, such as the Xbox Series X, and one that does not, such as the PS5, is that while both offer an architecture based on RDNA 2, Sony’s console it lacks some of the features that the Xbox Series X does, such as VRS, among others.

Phil Spencer highlights good times for Xbox and its gaming community

It is also surprising that among the consoles with full RDNA 2 support mentioned there is not only the premium console from Microsoft but also the small Xbox Series S, which despite having a significantly lower price than any new generation hardware, offers everything that is required to experience the new generation of video games.