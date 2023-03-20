Mexico.- Lupillo Rivera He confessed that he is totally willing to fix his problems with his brotherJuan Rivera, given the distance they have.

However, the interpreter of ‘Oblivion does not arrive’ put as only condition that Juan Rivera accept the mistakes and apologize.

After Lupillo had a meeting with the media, the 51-year-old singer revealed that He was not invited to Juan Rivera’s weddingbut he wants his brother and family to have a wonderful time at the ceremony.

“It’s good that they came, that they eat some tacos, that they really want it. No (I was invited), I’m at work, you know I miss graduations, I miss everything, we’re working. We are still family, it is the same, ”she recounted while laughing.

It was at that moment that he spoke about a possible family reconciliation, where he pointed out that his brother must first work on his mistakes, since he considers that he must first “correct” certain things, indicating that on his part there was never any mistake that caused discontent among them.

“If Juan said some things that he should not have said, then he has to correct them, it’s that easy. I have not made any mistakes, I have done absolutely nothing against anyone and that is why I continue with that attitude.

Likewise, he took the opportunity to emphasize that he does not feel that he has a problem with his family, since everything always comes from others, which is why he asks that they “recognize the lines that they crossed” so that everything is in harmony again.

The famous singer assured that he has a very good relationship with his parents and with his children, so there was no problem between them.

“With my family I am very well, my children are very well and everyone is happy. I am fine with my parents, thank God, I have always been fine with them. As I told you, the offenses have always been from there to here, so I have never responded, ”she explained.

Finally, Lupillo Rivera sent his best wishes to his brother for his new married life, and that he cannot forgive anyone who has not apologized to him at any time.