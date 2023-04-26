The brother of 12 girls forbade friends to take them on dates and did not meet with their girlfriends

The Briton, who was the only brother of 12 sisters, spoke about the unusual requirement for their privacy. About it writes edition of The Sun.

36-year-old British Charles Lewis grew up in a family where, in addition to him, there were 12 more children, all of them girls. Now the oldest of his sisters is 39 years old, and the youngest is 19. In addition, he has 25 nephews and nieces ranging in age from a month to 18 years old.

Lewis claims that in his youth he forbade friends to take his sisters on dates, and he himself did not meet with their girlfriends, although the girls had many of them. “I didn’t want too much drama,” he explains. “I knew it would be tough if things went wrong.” “He was so protective of his sisters that none of his friends dared to ask them out,” recalls his mother.

At the same time, according to Lewis, the sisters always shared with him the details of their personal lives. “I always told my sisters when their boyfriends were wrong, they knew they would get good boyish advice from me. I wouldn’t let my sisters offend anyone,” he says.

Charles is currently married to Madeline, 33, whom he met as a teenager. The couple has three children.

