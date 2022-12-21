Mexico City.- The PAN senator, lilly tellezassured that the only beneficiary with the attack against journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva It is President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accusing him of wanting to weaken democracy in Mexico.

Through his Twitter account, lilly tellez said that even the armed attack on Ciro Gomez Leyva It was AMLO’s strategy to help impose the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, in the next elections.

“Let it be clear: The only direct beneficiary of the attack against Ciro is called Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Only he is convenient for this attack on freedom of expression, which deteriorates democracy, to impose Claudia on his botarga, ”Téllez wrote on social networks.

In a previous publication, the senator for Sonora, he had already attacked Andrés Manuel regarding the attack against Gómez Leyva, holding him responsible for the attack due to his constant accusations from La Mañanera against opposition journalists.

“The president is responsible for the attack against @CiroGomezL because he pointed it out from power, as a public enemy. AMLO and morena are the direct beneficiaries of the attack because it is an attack on freedom of expression, the foundation of democracy. He fell like a glove on their finger ”.

AMLO accuses benefits for attack

López Obrador affirmed this Wednesday that the attack against the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva is not a State crime and therefore it is possible to know what happened and know the truth, with the help of the public.

in the morning, AMLO He indicated that in addition to Ciro Gómez Leyva, it is in his interest that there is no impunity for the owners of the media outlet where he works as a communicator.

“Who does it suit? Well, first of all, to Ciro, imagine an attack, on his life, on his life. who does it suit? To the owners of the information medium where Ciro works, who is it convenient for? Well, to all those who participate in politics, who does it suit? Well, of course to the authority and see if it is not organized crime, delinquency or white-collar crime, “said the chief executive.

We recommend you read:

Guadiana reproaches AMLO’s commission to Ricardo Mejía in Coahuila

It is not necessary: ​​AMLO rules out that FGR attracts a case about the attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva

Kenia López demands that AMLO stop attacks against journalists

Likewise, President Andrés Manuel justified his approach by considering that an attack of his type directly harms him.