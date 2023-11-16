The Monterrey Football Club will have almost its entire squad to face the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament, during the regular phase they had multiple absences due to various issues, especially due to injuries to their players and, two weeks before the quarterfinals begin They will have practically all their elements back.
Unfortunately this will not be the case with the bombshell signing of the tournament, the Iberian attacker Sergio Canales who will be out for the rest of the year and will not return for the ‘Fiesta Grande’, so he will focus on returning as best as possible for Clausura 2024.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the first instance, there was talk of the possibility that Sergio Canales could return for the Liguilla and although there were few possibilities, it was handled as a small probability, however, it has been confirmed that it will not finally be enough to be able to play its first final phase in Mexican soccer, this revealed in RG La Deportiva.
On the other hand, this week Rodrigo Aguirre and Jordi Cortizo They have already returned to training the even group and it is expected that next week Sebastian Vegas, Erick Aguirre and Alfonso Gonzalez They can prepare to be physically well for the Liguilla.
For the fortune of Fernando Ortizwill be able to have the most complete squad that it has not had throughout the tournament for the Liguilla, so the Gang will be a tough rival to crack with most of its pieces that although most of the regular phase had absences, to Despite that, they were third in the classification.
In this way, the Pandilla is waiting to meet its rival for the quarterfinals once the Play-In takes place where it is expected to be between the winner of Atlético de San Luis and Club León.
#absence #Rayados #quarterfinals #Apertura