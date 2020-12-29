The digital platform of the Moscow Innovation Cluster (MIC) has been modernized for the convenience of users. Today, more than 19,000 organizations from Moscow and various regions of the Russian Federation are registered on it, said the deputy mayor of the capital, Natalya Sergunina.

She said that the new version of the portal has a more convenient interface and headings, as well as an even more advanced system of recommending useful services. i.moscow consists of five main sections: “Cluster”, “Services”, “Development Programs”, “Support Measures” and “Events”. They can be seen in the header of the site. When you hover over the section of interest, the site will offer to choose from several categories.

The most important information for businessmen and the most demanded services are displayed on the main page. In addition, at the top, you can indicate your status – a legal entity or an individual, and the digital platform itself will prompt the visitor to the most suitable tools for him.

In the Support Measures section, you can learn about ways to reduce the tax burden, improve the skills of employees or launch products into new sales markets. In total, the platform offers over 200 federal and city support measures. This year, entrepreneurs have already submitted 10,000 applications for their receipt.

“The developers have moved away from the heavy multi-level site format. They have updated the i.moscow digital platform so that site visitors can find the services or information they need without making unnecessary clicks, ”said Eduard Lysenko, head of the Information Technology Department. “Even those users who were not previously familiar with the electronic platform intuitively understand its structure.”

In the “Cluster” section, you can learn how to join the project, about the capabilities of authorized users and areas of science and technology that are most in demand in the coming decades.

In the “Services” section, the categories “Patent Exchange” (an electronic database of registered inventions, trademarks, industrial designs and other developments), “Premises for rent” (an office or industrial premises search service) and “Contact Manufacturing Exchange” (the possibility of implementing an innovative project without its own equipment and staff). Here you can also choose a coworking space for a meeting or negotiation, defer a payment using an online factoring tool and familiarize yourself with a catalog of more than 850,000 goods and services offered by cluster members.

New entrepreneurs in the Development Programs section in the Moscow Accelerator category can learn about leading experts in various fields and how to enter the international market, and in Venture Investments – find a source of funding for their project. In addition, there is data on promising projects of MIC participants that have not yet been implemented, and on sites for piloting inventions, technology competitions and industry forums.

The section “Events” publishes announcements of educational online trainings, distance meetings and sessions for advanced training.

Also in the updated version of the site there is a special COVID-19 project on measures to support small and medium-sized businesses to help overcome the consequences of restrictions. To get acquainted with the special project, you need to click the bright green button in the upper right corner of the main page. Here you can find out the amount of subsidies, bank guarantees or compensation for employee training costs.

To use the cluster tools and services, you need to go through a simple registration procedure, which is described in detail in the instructions. So, you can log in through your account on the portal mos.ru… When developing the new version of the portal, graphic elements, diagrams and educational videos were used to facilitate the perception of the digital platform and make the site intuitive.

MIC is a platform for the implementation of innovations and cooperation between large corporations, industry, small and medium-sized businesses, educational and scientific organizations, development institutions and the city. Opportunities for interaction between participants are provided by the i.moscow website, whose users have access to tools, services and support measures for the development of innovative projects.