ManicCarGuy83 is angry. I’m browsing a popular car forum on the Internet, hoping to verify an obscure fact about the Ferrari Daytona SP3, but I’m rather distracted by ManicCarGuy83’s musings. Who, I regret to report, is not a fan of this car.

In several dozen vitriol-soaked writings, ManicCarGuy83 accuses the Ferrari designers of various wrongdoings, including (I’ll paraphrase them a little less violently for the sake of politeness) betraying Italy, treating their customers as morons, and defecating forcefully and repeatedly on the grave of Enzo himself. Yes, he’s a charmer.

What good is it?

Such venom, I think, would have made sense if ManicCarGuy83 had unseen put down a deposit for an SP3 Daytona, and was disappointed with what was put in his driveway. But judging by his online contributions, ManicCarGuy83 doesn’t seem to own a Daytona, or any Ferrari for that matter. I can’t even say he’s old enough to have a driver’s license.

As far as I can judge, the design of the SP3 literally has hardly more impact on the daily life of ManicCarGuy83 than the brand of cornflakes that former England goalkeeper David Seaman chooses for his breakfast (Weetabix). Yet he goes wild, in an all-consuming rage, over the SP3’s glass-to-body ratio.

Can it be a little less?

On the one hand, it’s a free country. As Voltaire almost said, “I may disagree with your poorly punctuated, ill-informed s**ts on a forum, but I will defend to the death your right to post them.” On the other hand, can’t we all be a little less angry? Because it’s not just ManicCarGuy83.

Every corner of the auto web is filled to the brim with anger, swirling with the seething, disappointed people who are incredibly busy being seething and disappointed with everything. Certainly, there is plenty in the world of the car that you have every right to worry about.

Why do people get so angry online?

For example, you could rightly ask yourself whether an 800 horsepower, 2.5 million dollar supercar is so appropriate in the current global climate. (The answer is yes, of course, but you could at least try to have a sensible discussion about it.) Sustainability, safety, how socially acceptable is it – all valid, solid topics to talk about .

But that’s rarely what the internet anger is about, sustainability or safety or social acceptability. It’s always about how a new car looks. And if you don’t like that new car, simply saying “I don’t like it” will never suffice. You should always at least put it down as a slap in the face to The Honor Of The Auto.

Advice

Angry people on the internet! You don’t have to play police over the design of new cars! We already have a great mechanism for that! It’s called “the market.” If an automaker puts out a steaming pile of bat shit, design wise, no one is going to buy it. Or, if they do, it’s because they’ve decided they like the design.

And that is allowed, because ‘beautiful or not’ is subjective! Don’t be so angry, I’m just saying. There’s plenty to get angry and sad about in today’s world, even without having a stroke over the back of a silly red sports car.