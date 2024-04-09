OnePlus 12R 16+256 GB it is now on promotion through Amazon Italy. Today's offers guarantee us a 16% discount compared to the typical recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
Amazon takes care of the shipping of this product, which also reports that this is not the lowest price ever for the platform, since there was a better discount for a few hours recently; The advised price according to the e-commerce it is €699.
OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 12R offers one Super Fluid AMOLED screen at 1.5K and 120Hz 6.78-inch with Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit color and HDR10+ playback support. The camera is 50 MP with OIS, 8MP Ultra-Wide and 2MP Macro. The model on sale has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.
The battery is 5,500 mAh with SUPERVOOC charging support at 100 W which promises from 1 to 100% in 26 minutes. It offers Battery Health Engine and Charge De-aging technologies to manage charging optimally and limit battery wear.
