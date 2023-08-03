The offers from Amazon Italy today they offer us an interesting discount for the OnePlus 10T 5G 8+128GB smartphone. We are talking about a -33% compared to the recommended price, which is equal to €240. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the OnePlus 10T 5G 8+128 GB smartphone it is €719, although the average price over the last 90 days is €681. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform and is sold by SHENGHONG-TECH while shipping is handled by Amazon.

OnePlus 10T 5G offers one 6.7-inch screen at 120Hz and in FHD+ with Fluid Display capabilities with HDR10+. It mounts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 50MP triple camera system and a battery that promises energy for the whole day with just a 10-minute charge. It supports Always Alive feature to use up to 30 apps in the background.