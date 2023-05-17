Columns Vivianne Miedema

The 60-year-old Senegalese will visit on Thursday, among others, the Brabant amateur association VV Nijnsel, where the cup of the World Cup for women next summer can be seen by the public for a day. Samoura is in the stands in The Hague at the cup final between the women’s teams of PSV and FC Twente. She also talks to the KNVB management about the ‘pray’ of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany for the organization of the 2027 World Cup and she talks about the OneLove campaign.

The KNVB and several other European associations hope that their national teams will be able to play with the OneLove band at the World Cup for women in Australia and New Zealand next summer, which stands for inclusivity and connection and against all forms of racism and discrimination. The intention was that some European teams – including the Dutch national team – would also wear that band at the World Cup for men in Qatar at the end of last year. However, FIFA threatened just before the first match that captains would receive a yellow card in that case. The action was therefore called off amid loud protest.

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year, the Orange Lionesses will meet defending champion United States in the group stage, which the Netherlands will play in New Zealand. View here the complete schedule of the Women’s World Cup, which will take place from 20 July to 20 August.

“We are now conducting a very constructive dialogue with FIFA about this,” said Secretary-General Gijs de Jong of the KNVB. ,,We had a solid conversation with chairman Gianni Infantino in Paris earlier and talked about this again during the congress in Rwanda. We will do that again in the coming days with Fatma Samoura. We hope to be able to provide more clarity in the short term.”

De Jong sees it as "a positive signal" that Samoura is coming to the Netherlands to talk. "They are looking for us on this subject. After Qatar we said: never again, we can all do better than this. We have learned things, but so has FIFA, according to the signals they give. We all have the same goal: inclusiveness and making football 'open' to everyone."

The Netherlands will nominate five stadiums for the 2027 Women's World Cup The Netherlands will nominate five stadiums for the matches of the Women's World Cup in 2027 to the world football association FIFA. Four of these will be used if the Netherlands, together with Germany and Belgium, is actually awarded the organization of the tournament. In that case, Germany and Belgium will both receive three host cities, said secretary-general Gijs de Jong of the KNVB football association during a meeting in Zeist. FIFA requires World Cup matches to be played in stadiums that can hold at least 20,000 spectators. "We have therefore written to all stadiums in the Netherlands that meet this requirement," said De Jong. "Only Utrecht has publicly indicated that it will not participate." De Jong hopes that stadiums such as the Johan Cruijff ArenA, De Kuip and the Philips stadium can also be used during the World Cup. FIFA requires a minimum capacity of 65,000 visitors for the final. "That actually automatically means that it will go to Germany, because there are only stadiums with such a capacity there," said De Jong, who hopes that the requirements for the opening match will be less strict. "It will be a nice puzzle. Of course we want the teams from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to play all their group matches in their own country." The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany sent a signed contract to FIFA on Wednesday, officially confirming their candidacy. They have until December 8 to submit an extensive 'bid book' with all plans, the intended host cities and a financial substantiation. The 211 countries that are members of FIFA will decide on May 17, 2024 where the 2027 World Cup will be held. Competition comes from Brazil, South Africa and a combined bid from the United States and Mexico.

