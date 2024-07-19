Agnese was only one year old and unfortunately she couldn’t resist the scorching temperatures reached inside the car where, due to a tragic accident, she was forgotten by her father

The wave of deep grief that in these last hours has hit not only the community of Marcon, the place where the tragedy took place, but the entire country at the news of the tragic death of the little girl, has not subsided. Agnes. The little girl of just one year who, due to a terrible accident, was forgotten by her father inside his car. For the little girl, despite the desperate rush to the hospital, there was nothing that could be done.

Agnese dies from heat in her father’s car

A heartbreaking pain

Little Agnese was only one year old. She was born in May 2023 to her mother Glory Lugato and from dad Sirius Chinellato. A family, described by neighbors, as united and very loving: he is a warehouse worker, she is a beautician, young and in love.

At the scene of the terrible tragedy, which occurred in the parking lot near the Praisea lighting company, ambulances, law enforcement officers and paramedics from Suem in Mestre intervened immediately. Doctors and paramedics tried everything to revive the little girl but, shortly after her admission to the hospital in Mogliano Veneto, the child passed away.

To ascertain the exact dynamics of the incident, it will be necessary to wait for the results of the investigations taken over by the Carabinieri. In particular, it will be necessary to understand whether the child seat was present in the car “save–baby” required by law and has been mandatory for several years for the transport of children up to 4 years of age in cars.

The entire community rallies around the young parents

Today’s newspaper “The Gazette” tells of the excruciating pain of little Agnese’s mother and father, hospitalized in a state of shock and receiving psychological assistance.

Paul Cragninthe parish priest of Zerman, the hamlet of Mogliano Veneto where the family resides, expresses his deep closeness to this devastated couple of parents: “I went to visit the parents and found them more than devastated, as is understandable.. In front of this family and their pain I remained silent. The right words will come with time, now there is only an immense wound that hurts“.

Closeness and solidarity were also expressed by the neighbors who defended the family: “a moment of blackout can happen to anyone, no one deserves to experience all this pain.”

Finally, also the mayor of Marcon, Matthew Romanelloin a post on his social pages, he makes a careful appeal to everyone, inviting them not to indulge in controversy “easy and unfair”:

“I ask everyone to refrain from any comment or judgment. At this time it would certainly be out of place.”