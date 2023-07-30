On the edge of the Ozama River, at the door of the hotel, I meet the photographer Maurice Sánchez. It is a rainless morning in Santo Domingo.

Before setting off, we sit at a table in the central patio, drink a couple of bottles of water and he explains to me, he brings me up to date on everything; Maurice has a calm look and a sharp conversation.

Hair is not a trivial issue in the Dominican Republic. From that first story, I prefer the story of the six-year-old boy who enters a grocery store and sings to the man behind the bar the shopping list that his mother has ordered: three hundred grams of hair, Sir. And thanks.

The story that our genetic material tells is a book that we may deny for the rest of our lives, in a conversation that is directly proportional to the socioeconomic and power structures that surround us. But the history of the concealment of what is African, of the rejection of the natural elements of blackness, is on the podium of the racist consequences of white cultural hegemony and its systemic discrimination.

In the United States, natural hair in the African-American community, without straightening treatments, is a symbol of the fight against racism. Several states are even legislating to penalize discrimination against people who have afro hair. For decades, the courts have dealt with lawsuits from thousands of African-Americans who have been fired from their jobs for having “untamed” hair. The bleach in most hair straightening products burns the scalp and causes baldness.

In Senegal, 25% of women voluntarily depigment their skin, despite the serious damage to health and the existence of laws that prohibit the dissemination of advertising for whitening products. In Togo, the levels reach 59%. In Nigeria, 77%. This practice is spreading throughout Asia and Latin America. And it is something that has been done since the Middle Ages in Europe. But in the past it was achieved with a mixture of shea butter and lemon. Today, instead, whitening creams use hydroquinine, corticosteroids and mercury. The effects of voluntary depigmentation can be devastating for the skin, for health.

Browsing the internet, I find a text written by a Dominican woman −unsigned− that tells of the stigma of “bad hair” in her country, where 80% of the population is Afro-descendant and only 8% define themselves as black. . She remembers from her childhood that “whoever wants pretty bows has to put up with pulls.” That the vast majority of women wore their hair braided, relaxed, or straightened, some permanently, just like the ones on television, in advertisements, on billboards in shops. It was in 2020, during confinement, when she began to leave her curls. But she acknowledges that, in the Dominican Republic, for some time now, more and more women have been wearing Afro hair.

I walk with Maurice, already loaded with heat in the morning, to the Riki hair center, on El Conde street. Maurice has brought me up to date on everything, he has told me that these places are, nowadays, much more than a beauty salon or a hairdresser’s. They have become an almost mandatory stop for both women and men, regardless of their ages and conditions. In hair salons and barbershops, time, money and some sacrifice are invested, although they also provide pleasure. There are several on every block in every neighborhood. They seem to be a thriving business.

The Riki hair center was one of the first and is one of the mythical. It was opened by Anastasia, back in the seventies or eighties. She taught all of her family to treat their hair. You can see photos of the time, a prodigy of style and modernity, hanging on the colorful walls of the room. Johan Buret, a young man with long bleached dreadlocks, is in charge of explaining everything to us from behind the counter. Hair for sale, yes. The same one that hangs behind him. Bundles and bundles of synthetic hair and human hair. But he himself warns us that it is hardly called synthetic hair anymore, because people do not like it. He is called natural fiber hair. Dreadlocks, crochet braiding, the curl is back, it’s a trend, with your own hair or with the hair you bought and the extensions. The most sought-after and expensive human hair is the one that comes from India; it is softer, longer. Behind come the Peruvian and the Brazilian. The sewn braids, if you don’t take care of them, will last up to fifteen days. But if you go to get them touched up and give them good maintenance, they can last up to about three months.

Johan tells us that yes, that “the Afro-American is coming out, the culture.” And that, although the majority of clients are women, it is also spreading to men. 25% of those who enter the center are men. At that time, there are only two customers and neither is a woman. Maurice takes photos and questions the barber, who is currently preparing a client who is flying to the United States tomorrow; he will go to work there for a period of two months. He fixes his beard, the hairline on his forehead and temples, as well as on the nape of his neck. The man confesses that he goes there every fifteen days, because if you get used to someone else doing it to you, you never want to do it yourself. In addition to getting his hair and beard done, he gets a facial. Scrub, creams. For freshness, he says he.

I ask Johan if this whole thing about men coming here so often and getting their faces, hands, and nails done is new. He smiles at me, looking away with his huge, almond-shaped eyes. “He’s getting better,” he muses. “How do I say it so it doesn’t sound ugly.” “Do you think it helps to alleviate homophobia a bit?” I ask him. “Yes I believe it”. And, quickly, he lets go: “Men are now also looking for a little cleaner, a little perfume, no one wants a slob anymore. It means more than music right now, it’s culture, they want to be a trend, even if they are running out of food, they come to get ready, to look like the best of the best, although this is not so much the fault of the people, but of the social networks. Everyone here wants to pretend even what they don’t have. Despite this, I think it is positive, it is part of a general change. Men doing things they didn’t do before and a resurgence of the Afro, which is already about ten years old”.

More emphatic about the benefits of the new aesthetic imposition on the ills of society is Alondra, who works at Manín, another Rastas venue in the colonial zone. “There is no machismo anymore,” she says as she trims the cuticles of huge, square nails. The nails of a Haitian man, who does not speak Spanish. “They have realized that men can also take care of themselves.” Alondra has been working in this small place for five months, where most of the men come. She says that she is happy. It would be so good, I think, if equality really went beyond the assumption of a certain aesthetic tyranny. Maurice tells me that they even put false brackets on their teeth, with wires and colored rhinestones. I write Alondra’s words in my notebook for the sheer pleasure of writing them and seeing them written. “There is no longer machismo.” I hope Alondra is right, one day.

By the Las Mercedes barbershop, on Las Mercedes street, corner with Santomé, as they say, time has not passed. But this time it’s true. From time to time, some places insist on clinging to a root, on preserving a still air of precise reality. The Koken brand armchairs, made of porcelain and iron, more than a century old, mark the limit. Somehow, today’s is expelled, lacking in authenticity. Maurice and me, same. Nicolás, always smiling, is shaving Américo Mejía, who has been coming to this barbershop for decades. Him coming, actually, from when he was a child. “When the little boy leaves -Américo is very tall and Nicolás has to raise his arms to fix his sideburns- it will all be over, he is the last of the usual”.

But Adela, the owner, does not have that intention. She inherited the barbershop from her father, Pablo. I tell her that her father would be proud to know that the business has endured. She claims that what he created was much bigger than what she has made. That you just had to keep the place alive. “Young people don’t know how to use scissors,” she tells me, speaking softly. “I have to put them in to energize, because I want to update, offer everything that is done today, in addition to the modern cut. But you have to teach them. They come primed, but not polished. You have to train them in dealing with the client, in the attire, in everything. Now I want to change this place, but respecting what has always been my family, the essence, the style. But still modernize it, that customers know what is done on the street, keep them informed of things that happen. Offer head washes, nails. An opening”. Carlos Mota, formerly a mechanic from Higüey and now a barber in Las Mercedes −a musician all the time−, tells us, pointing to the place where Américo and Nicolás are: “Look: the don is going to fall asleep”.

The Famous Riki, just a couple of streets ahead, loves to have his photos taken, inside and outside his premises. Since he was seven years old, he has been in the business. His aunt taught him everything. He has fourteen stores and made a promise to reach one hundred and fifty-six. “This is something big,” he tells us as he paints, like a magician, a client’s eyebrows with permanent makeup. “Union make force. I have a family business on every corner.” His dreadlocks reach mid-calf and his clothing is formal, unique. The clothing of a famous Tie, suit, waistcoat, pointed-toe shoes. “My mother forced me, when I was little, then I got used to it.” We ask him why men now also get beauty treatments.

After thinking for a brief moment, the Famous Riki answers us: “Men do it now for fashion. Only for that. There is no other reason. It does not respond to any social change. There are changes, and the business has to change. Falling behind is a failure.” When we leave, two Haitian women are waiting to paint their eyebrows and a two-year-old boy enters the small place, barefoot and with dreadlocks, accompanied by his father. Riki turns up the music once more.

By the sea, Maurice and I have a beer. We are talking about the handful of characters that we recently visited and who run what seems to be the most important business in Santo Domingo. We philosophize about the width of the rebellion crack, whether it still exists, what it is like today, really.

We wonder if the country’s wounds will ever be closed with a curl, shave and nail polish. I repeat the words he pronounces, while he walks me through the history of the island: slavery, colonialism, revolution, pain.

