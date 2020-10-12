R Madhavan is very happy that the man who threatened social media on Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Jeeva has been arrested. Madhavan wants the culprits to be severely punished so that such harassment can be prevented in future.

Madhavan tweeted, ‘Kishore threatening MS Dhoni’s daughter has been arrested. The police did a great job. It is necessary to put laws and fear of God in these demons, who think they can say anything on the Internet, even if they are teenagers. ‘

Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great Job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.😡😡 https://t.co/mu9jR5tnQt – Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 12, 2020

It is known that in the Indian Premier League (IPL-2020) match with Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings suffered defeat, after which Mahendra Singh Dhoni was criticized on social media. At the same time, some users made comments on Dhoni’s daughter Jeeva threatening the rape.

Awful comments were strongly opposed across the country by two-three users on Jeeva. From ordinary people to cricketers, they targeted fiercely at those who commented.

Irfan Pathan had said this

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote on social media about the matter, “All players give their best, sometimes it happens that it does not work but it does not give anyone the right to threaten their children.”