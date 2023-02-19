Julian Naggelsman look at the bench and grab Alphonso Davies, Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry. Christophe Galtier needs to make a change, he turns his head and doesn’t see anyone drinking, those who are sitting down can’t give him solutions because they play less than the starters. Here is the essential difference between the Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain. In addition to the eleven cracks that he has on the field -all proven and high-performance-, the German coach has these three phenomena. And they still have Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernández and Sadio Mané -now injured-, Daley Blind and Mazraoui, who were figures in the World Cup for the Netherlands and Morocco respectively. He always has 20 or 22 top-level professionals because he plays all the competitions until the end.

With one dishonorable exception, Bayern makes very little mistakes in hiring. Neuer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Pavard, Davies, De Ligt, Upamecano… Until recently Lewandowski, Alaba, Hummels, Ribery, Robben… They all come from abroad, all well watched. In the Bavarian club there are no ruinous passes like Neymar (222 million euros) or Coutinho (160 million euros). With Coutinho and James Rodríguez they tried a loan, they were not what they thought, they returned them. That is the secret of its permanent success: knowing how to buy. And it is the key to happiness in football.

Bayern Munich beat Inter.

Since the beginning of the new millennium (counting from the year 2000) Bayern has won 47 titles: 17 Bundesligas, 11 German Cups, 3 League Cups, 8 German Super Cup, 3 Champions League (and 2 runners-up), 2 European Super Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 2 Club World Cups. Huge. And in the Champions League several times he reached the semifinals or the quarterfinals. Always leaving his mark of solidity and reliability. And never mortgaging finances. In the midst of such a harvest, in 2006 he acquired the fantastic stadium Allianz Arena. Today it is the soccer club with the most members in the world: 323,000. And it has 358,886 registered members in its 4,428 official fan clubs.

Of course, it is extraordinarily well managed, but the base of such a pyramid is still signing well, based on three parameters: ability, performance and character, the essential attributes a footballer needs to succeed at the club Beckenbauer and Gerd Mullerfounding fathers of this empire.

Although very different in nature, Paris Saint Germain is another notable business success. The Qatari sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority bought 70% of the shares in May 2011 at a cost of €70 million. Then he kept the remaining 30%. In September 2022, the American magazine Forbes estimated the value of the Paris Saint Germain brand at 3.2 billion dollars (Kylian Mbappé alone is worth 300 million). They took a club of little consequence that had won two leagues since its creation in 1970 and turned it into a world reference.

And since the arrival of Lionel Messi Its image and popularity in social networks and marketing grew exceptionally. In these eleven years they have won 8 leagues, 6 French Cups, 6 League Cups and reached the Champions League final in 2020, losing 1-0 in the final against Bayern Munich with a goal from Kingsley Coman, curiously the same result. and same scorer of the clash this past Tuesday. In four months, the ultra-modern Poissy sports complex will be ready, which will be home to all PSG teams, with 17 immaculate pitches. And the plan to build the new stadium is already in place in case the Paris City Council does not finally sell him the Parc des Princes, where he has played at home until now.

The investment

Qatari investment has been a fabulous business, which continues to grow and appreciate. They have universalized the name of a club without tradition, of which no one spoke, while reaching twenty conquests and transforming it into number one in France and a great one in Europe. Of course, the missing crown is the Champions League and for her they insist year after year. But to raise the Orejona, something more than commercial vision and a correct squad is needed: an almost perfect roster, like Bayern’s, in number and quality. It lacks of that. It is a poorly armed team, short and with positions not well covered. Before the start of the season, he spent €147.5m on several new faces: Nordi Mukiele (defender, €12m), Vitinha €41.5m, Renato Sanches €15m (both midfielders), Spaniards Fabián Ruiz €23m and Carlos Soler €18M (attacking midfielders), Hugo Ekitike (forward, on loan) and paid €38M for the option of winger Nuno Mendes. Three Portuguese and two Spaniards, huuuummm… None of them are up to the European level.

Mendes shows interesting things in attack, but he doesn’t defend well; Coman’s goal is all his: he got distracted, missed the mark and Coman, behind him, totally alone, scored at will. Vitinha has had some impressive performance in the French league, but when someone signs for more than 40 million, the player must give an immediate guarantee. Of six important signings, two at least must perform satisfactorily, it is a minimum degree of success. Instead of making the previous season better, they made it worse. More than the coach there is a responsibility of the sports director, the Portuguese Luis Campos. They point to him.

The sadness of Lionel Messi and the PSG players. Photo: Mohammed Badra. efe

To this were added two misfortunes. One, that having equaled first place in the table in points and goals with Benfica, the Portuguese team qualified first for having scored one more away goal. This determined that PSG would be second and Bayern Munich would play, while Benfica faces Bruges, from Belgium, a huge difference. And two, that he was damaged by injuries. And those who enter do not comply. For this reason, so far this year, a month and a half, they have lost five games, three per league, one per Cup (eliminated by Olympique de Marseille) and the one referred to against Bayern.

The popular imagination reads Messi, Neymar and Mbappé and he thinks of a team of stars, but Mbappé was injured, Neymar is almost a former player and Messi is close to 36 years old. He has done a crazy World Cup, but supported by ten gladiators, here he throws down a wall and they give him back a brick. “PSG has to put together two teams,” he comments on Twitter. Error, it doesn’t even make a good-good one. Most people don’t watch games, they watch single goals. The Champions League is a race that requires a winning car, like Bayern’s.

It was clear that with this endowment PSG was not enough for the fight for the continent. With luck he is given the local league and this causes a gigantic disappointment. There is a heavy climate in Paris, Neymar – he admitted it – got ugly with Campos in the locker room due to the bad conformation of the squad. Bayern was a favorite and the logic was given. At least in the first crash. This does not mean that the faucet is closed. Galtier has managed to recover the injured army, he may arrive in Munich with the full starting eleven. And every party can be won, although the candidate, as always, continues to be the one who records well.

.last tango

JORGE BARRAZA

For the time

@JorgeBarrazaOK

