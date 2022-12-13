Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the candidates for Brunette they must accept the result of the internal polls of the party to determine the candidates, this after the contest for the government of Coahuila.

in the morning, AMLO was questioned about the result of the Morena survey in Coahuila, in which Armando Guadiana he was chosen as the party’s candidate for the next gubernatorial elections, a result that was rejected by his partner Ricardo Mejia, Undersecretary of Security who was contending for the post.

In this sense, the president indicated that the result of the Morena internal surveysa statute that he himself as founder of the party endorsed to determine the candidates of his movement.

“I totally agree with the polls and whoever participates has to accept the result,” he declared in his morning conference on Tuesday, December 13.

Despite distancing himself from the matter involving Ricardo Mejía, who was working alongside him in the Federal Government, Andrés Manuel assured that “those who take the polls are incorruptible.”

Mejía rejects result

In Brunette an internal dispute was opened over the designation of the candidate for the Coahuila Governorship in the 2023 elections.

The party leader, Mario Delgado, presented yesterday the results of the survey and announced that the preferences were headed by the Senator Armando Guadianafor which he was appointed Coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation in the state.

However, the other applicant, Ricardo Mejiacurrent undersecretary of federal Public Security, was unaware of the result and said it was a rigged poll.

Mejía criticized Guadiana because, according to him, he has no leadership in the state, he spends his time questioning President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and has a relationship with the Moreiras; with the current Governor of the PRI, Miguel Riquelme; and the candidate of the tricolor to the Governorship, Manolo Jiménez.

“He is a candidate for the PRI, for the Moreiras. How is someone who cohabits with the enemies of the 4T going to defend the 4T?”, reproached the SSP official.

Mejía said that they will demand a call from Morena with the militants to designate the candidate.