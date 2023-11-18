During the interview, Emilia Mernes is slightly unwell, but it is barely noticeable: despite her youth (a splendid 27 years), the Argentine is a professional who knows very well the importance of a good promotion, and that is why she is giving to announce his album ‘.mp3’ to the Spanish media. Mernes blindly believes in her latest work, but, above all, she believes in herself: shortly after starting her studies in Literature, she abandoned them to dedicate herself to music knowing that, if the adventure went wrong, she could always return to the family bakery. “to work with my dad to make a crescent.” But she didn’t need it: today, Emilia Mernes, the new princess of urban pop, has 15.5 million listeners on Spotify. And up.

–During these days of ‘.mp3’ promotion, do you have time to have an aperitif?

–The truth is that I have always taken my time to have my aperitif, and I have a team that accompanies me in it.

–’Do you believe in me?’ was the title of her first album. Were you the only one who believed in yourself?

–When I made that album I wanted to capture all my moments, and at that moment when I wanted to launch myself as a singer it was very, very complicated to have the support of my family because, simply, being from such a small city, the fact that Saying “I want to be a singer” was like seeing what this girl was going to live off of. They also thought about my financial future, and they felt a lot of uncertainty. So the one who bet and the one who believed in myself was me, you see?, until the fruits and all the good things began to emerge, and they realized that maybe she was a little talented in music.

–And when fame came to you, was it what you thought?

–Honestly, I thought famous people didn’t have problems. That’s how ignorant he was. And, once you’re on this side, you realize that’s not the case at all. We have many privileges, that is true, but there are also many things about fame that are not so good, or things that fame cannot erase, like if a family member gets sick or if you have a problem, some frustration. That’s life, that’s going to happen the same if it has to happen to you, of course.

–In the song ‘La original_mp3’ he collaborates with Tini, who confessed that he had reached rock bottom. Indeed, fame cannot erase everything.

–Total, 100%. Mental health is very important. You have to surround yourself with loyal people, people who don’t always tell you yes, yes, yes; It is important for people to bring you to land and to be surrounded by your family: whenever I can and when I am going on a very long tour, I bring my family; My parents came to the summer tour here in Spain. Going home, returning to my town to eat my mother’s hot food, going to drink mate in the plaza with my lifelong friends… all of those things are super important to keep me 100% human. And well, therapy. What can I tell you about therapy? It’s saved my life, it’s helped me go through a lot of things that have happened to me since I’ve been famous, or just, I don’t know, broken things that I had that I didn’t know I had to heal. It has made me grow a lot as a person.

–Composing songs can be therapeutic. I tell you this because ‘Guerrero’ is dedicated to her father, who suffered from cancer.

–Yes, it is a song in which I was able to tell all my fears, and one of the biggest was feeling that I could lose my dad. As I say in the song, he is a warrior, and he has taught me a lot about life. I have seen him fight like no one else and battle like no one else. For me it has been like removing a little sadness, and those fears, and those insecurities, but being able to dedicate this song to him has also been very gratifying.

Head in airplane mode



–Fortunately, and as it says in ‘La_original.mp3’, sometimes he puts “the dramas in voiceover.” How does he do it?

–I put my head in airplane mode for a while and think about everything that makes me happy; It’s not that difficult if you focus.

–Duki, his partner, is another music star. In a song from their previous work they sang “what are we going to care if it’s you and me, screw the rest.” Is this the way to carry on a relationship with so much public exposure?

–Well, precisely, screw the rest. We decide to show what we want to show, and we leave our relationship to our privacy.

–In addition to collaborating with Tini, this latest album features Nathy Peluso and Ludmilla.

–Of course, yes, yes, yes. From the beginning I wanted there to be only women on my album. And what women!: three super powerful women, each one with her own personality, with her talent, super instinctive with what she does, with what she dedicates herself to. I feel very lucky that they are part of this ‘.mp3’.

–In ‘.mp3’ it also pays tribute to some music divas.

–Well, my references have been, for the most part, women. What can I tell you: Pink, Nelly Furtado, Missy Elliott, Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Britney, Christina Aguilera… all of them have inspired me a lot, and I had them very present when making this album. There are also very powerful Latinas like Shakira, Thalía or Paulina Rubio, who have done something very, very good for women in the industry.