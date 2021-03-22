We wanted a series of love, calm, that evades us from daily worries. To sit in front of the sofa with a tub of ice cream. And a wine. Or two. Looking between the latest releases – and after those decisions that take longer to search than an episode lasts – we came across ‘The One’. It seems that it is romantic but without going overboard, with a bad point. The official argument goes: “Love and lies get out of hand when a DNA researcher discovers how to find like-minded people and create a matching service.” Also, with its utopian and not very credible point. Perfect.

First scene. The protagonist – we still do not know, although we intuit it since she is the visible face of the promotional poster – comes out to give her a talk about love and the existence of limited units – specifically one – of the perfect couple. Only one person in more than 6,000 million inhabitants on the planet. What does this lead us to? But we don’t like his gesture. The protagonist puts us on the defensive. It makes us distrust. In silver, it does not look like clean wheat. And this is when the ice cream scoop begins to make us heavy. Was this what we were looking for for a night plan after a workday? Are we already in the same thriller as always but now playing with expectations and illusions? Playing the DNA of love? She is Rebeca Webb (Hannah Ware), the founder of a platform called ‘The One’. Make fun of your Tinder, Meetic or ersatz. ‘The One’ you only have to use it once and forever. You send your DNA to analyze and you will have the possibility to connect with your better half (demodé expression but for that of maintaining a bit of romanticism to a story that has little of that).

And is that about it? Well no. That is the background scenario from which ‘The One’ tries not to get away by showing us several couples, the good performance (or not) of several couples and impossible stories. But really, what it is about is the investigation of a murder, a company with bad arts, ambition, the lust for power, destruction of evidence, stabbing friends, a lot of things that love , what is said love, they have quite little.

In agreement. It is not the series we were looking for. It’s not even a good series. It is one more. But we stay glued to the TV because we want to know how this is progressing. And because it has a villain in front of whom we want to know more. It will probably take us as long to forget ‘The One’ as it takes to discard a Tinder token. But there it is. You go in and back in without throwing in the towel. Here we have a crossing of five supposed soulmates whose stories, and their secrets, are intertwined during the eight episodes. And those that could come because the last five minutes are a formal request to renew it for a second season. It is that, perhaps when it arrives, you will no longer wear. You will have already lost interest and there will be another thousand serial offers that will occupy your time.

What strikes us is that the same creator as ‘Misfits’ is at the controls, who may have chosen to derive the plot towards something more complex, from the style of ‘Black Mirror’ or, mainly, ‘Soulmates’, It turns it towards a thriller that could be more a case of one of the ‘CSI’ franchises. In his favor he plays that is easily seen giving you an escape of a few hours. Also that its chapters do not reach 50 minutes, perfect to eat that bowl of ice cream and have that glass of wine. More calories. But happy.

The first full season of ‘The One’ is available on Netflix from March 12, 2021.