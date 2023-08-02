From a bird’s eye view it looks like a long seam connecting a series of colorful winding fields.

But closer up you can distinguish the houses of the 6,000 inhabitants who live in this picturesque town located in the Malopolska province (Lesser Poland), in the south of the Central European country.

This “Polish pearl” is Suloszowa, “a town whose inhabitants live on a single street”, as the photos posted on social networks that have been shared by thousands of users say.

Suloszowa is in the Ojcowski National Parkfamous for its limestone formations, about 36 km from Krakow.

As can be seen from the aerial photographs, the roofs of the houses and buildings in Suloszowa stretch out on both sides of a 9 km long street called Olkuska-Krakowska, one of the longest streets in Poland.

And behind their houses are their farmlands.

A “good sense of community”

But what is it like to live in Suloszowa?

“There is a good sense of community here,” Edyta, the owner of a local store, told the English newspaper Daily Mail.

“We have Strawberry Day, when we all get together and taste the new crops and play music. And we also have the potato dayin which we do the same”.

But as in all small towns, he adds, “the people of Suloszowa also like to gossip. And we all know each other.”

Among the tourist attractions in Suloszowa is the Pieskowa Skala Castle located on a street called the Path of the Eagles’ Nests.

The castle is on the shore of Suloszowa within the boundaries of the Ojcowski National Park.

It was built by King Casimir III the Great in the 14th century as part of the defensive chain of castles called “Nidos de Águila”.

On the road leading to Suloszowa you can also find the ‘Card of Hercules’, a 30 meter high limestone column that rises into the sky.

