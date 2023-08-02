As we warned you, the card from Magic the One Ring – coming from the collaboration with The Lord of the Rings – was found at the end of June 2023 by Brook Trafton. About a month later, the lucky player found a seller – Post Malone.

The information was also shared via a video posted on TikTok by Brook Trafton. The man had initially decided to remain anonymous, but has now revealed his identity, probably because the card is no longer in his possession and there is no risk of theft or, simply, of being contacted by many people wishing to purchase the Unico Ring. The exact price paid for the card by Post Malone is not known, but in the comments of the video it is mentioned as 2.6 million dollars: however we cannot confirm this information. We only know that the estimates spoke of 2 million, so it is a credible figure.

Recall that the One Ring is literally a unique and special card, as it is written in Elven. Furthermore, if it surprises you that Post Malone is the buyer, you should know that the singer is a well-known “nerd” and has already collaborated with Wizard in the past.