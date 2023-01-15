FC Barcelona wins the first title of the season after an almost perfect game by Xavi’s team against a Real Madrid team that couldn’t compete against the Blaugrans. The culés were superior and deservedly win the Super Cup, we are going to analyze the performance of the Barça players one by one.
Ter Stegen (7): He had to appear on few occasions, but he saved two sung goals with two miraculous saves, although he couldn’t do anything on Benzema’s goal.
Ronald Araujo (8): Xavi surprised with the Uruguayan on the wing to stop Vinicius and Araújo managed it, the Brazilian hardly did any damage on the left.
Jules Koundé (7): He was very well positioned although he hardly had any work, as the whites did not attack with any danger.
Andreas Christensen (7): He barely had to appear, but he did when the team needed him, even though he committed some avoidable foul.
Alejandro Balde (7): He has dealt with the entire left wing both in defense and attack. His physical power is overwhelming.
Sergio Busquets (8): Today was the Busquets that we all expected. They have controlled the game and recovered many balls, when they are at this level Barça is unstoppable.
Frenkie de Jong (7): He stood out less than his teammates but all the balls he touched he did so judiciously and worked hard for the team in defense.
Peter (8): He scored a goal and was key in the game construction tasks. A very complete match from the canary, who seems to have been playing Clásicos all his life.
Ousmane Dembele (7): Today he was successful and although he did not add goals and assists, he did create danger.
Gavi (10): He took the MVP of the game and he deserved it. He recovered a lot of balls, scored a goal, gave two assists and showed off with walls and dribbles that drove the Real Madrid players crazy.
Lewandowski (7): He did not participate much in the plays, but he did take charge of destabilizing the Real Madrid defense. He also scored the second goal.
Eric Garcia (6): He entered through the card that Araújo had and was somewhat soft in Real Madrid’s goal.
Ansu Fati (s/p)
Raphinha (s/p)
Sergi Roberto (s/p)
