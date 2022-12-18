The Argentine team was proclaimed world champion this Sunday by beating France in the final in a penalty shootout after the match ended 3-3. The team led by Lionel Scaloni has won the third World Cup title for his country after those achieved in 1978 and 1986. These are the proper names of the final that has put the end point to Qatar 2022.

Unprecedented in the first half, in which France did not even shoot on goal, it ended up complicating the final. In the second act he gave his teammates a scare in a bad start before conceding two goals, one of them a penalty, in just one minute. He couldn’t do anything on either. He prevented further harm in the second act by stopping a Rabiot shot and was instrumental in taking the game to a penalty shootout by kicking a shot from Kolo Muani in the last breath of extra time. He was also decisive in the shootout, one of the protagonists of the Argentine title.

He stopped a Mac Allister pitch before colliding with Romero for several minutes. He showed some doubt overlooked. He couldn’t do anything on Messi’s penalty goal or Di María’s finish on the second goal, but he excelled in Messi’s shot in the last minute of the second half. He was gaining prominence as the duel progressed.

One more afternoon, he left better sensations in attack than in defense. Undecided, he complicated his team with two bad deliveries in the first half. Out of place, he barely contributed and was substituted in the second act. A disappointing performance.

upamecano From less to more



After a game in which he went largely unnoticed, he ended up growing and in the first part of extra time he saved two goals avoiding two clear shots from Lautaro Martínez.

tagliafico breaking news



It was the last minute novelty in the Argentine defense, in which he replaced Acuña. Dembélé did not make it difficult for him in the first 45 minutes and he had a comfortable afternoon until the French reaction arrived. His offensive contribution is scarce.

He spent his worst afternoon in the World Cup playing as a right back because Di María faced him and always beat him in duels. Reserve, he contributed little in attack.

He signed an excellent game that he sealed by scoring the second Argentine goal, culminating a book counter. Incisive and quick on the left flank, he put Koundé in many troubles and was one of the highlights of Scaloni’s team, who sent him to the bench after the hour of play. His departure coincided with the gala reaction.

Diminished in the run-up to the final due to a virus, like other members of his team, he was totally missing in the first half, like the rest of his teammates, and France missed him. He saw a yellow for an ugly tackle on De Paul. He was infected with the final improvement of his team and was able to score in the extension of the second act, but Dibu Martínez stopped his shot.

Enzo Fernandez Always alert



A great game from the young Argentine, who commanded the midfield. Attentive to the cut, he stole several balls and gave an easy start to the game for Argentina. A great climax to his excellent World Cup.

His performance was the culmination of his disappointing World Cup. He did not contribute anything offensively and in defense he was innocent by pushing Di María inside the area when the opposition had won. An action sanctioned with the penalty that opened the Argentine victory. He was substituted before the break.

Paul’s Warrior spirit



The mirror of the warrior spirit of Argentina. Generous in the effort, he multiplied to help Nahuel dry Mbappé. He was everywhere and also joined the attack with joy, although he was not fine with his crosses into the area because the balls hung from him never found a finisher. An exceptional job.

griezmann His weakest performance



Without a doubt his weakest performance in Qatar. More concerned with defending than looking for the rival goal, he had difficulties connecting with the ball, which created problems for France to weave his attacks. He only disturbed the set pieces. He was substituted with 20 minutes remaining.

Julian Alvarez Solidary



His dynamism, always looking for balls into space, caused a lot of problems for Varane and Upamecano. Physical waste and solidarity in defense.

Very lost before the break. He barely managed to intercept and steal balls. He found himself totally outclassed by the Argentine midfield, although he ended up getting into tune. Like his selection, he went from less to more.

Highly motivated, he played a brilliant match and entered history by becoming the player with the most appearances in World Cup matches (26), but not only because of that. Well in the game between the lines, he scored a penalty, and repeated in extra time to give his team the title. He was once again the leader when Argentina needed him most and ended up consecrating himself as world champion.

He starred in France’s only intentional shot in the first half, a header that went high although the play was canceled because he leaned on Di María on the jump. He hardly contributed and was substituted before the break. A sad end for a footballer who in Qatar has entered the history of the French team by becoming its top scorer.

His finish was disappointing until he emerged with two goals in one minute, the first from a penalty, to bring about a tie (2-2). Much was expected of him, but he caught the gray tone of his selection until that final reaction. It took him 70 minutes to set up his leg to take his first shot, though he ended up scoring a hat trick. He scored from eleven meters and then a great goal that took the game to extra time. He appeared late, although it ended up being a gale because a shot from him caused the penalty that again gave France the tie after extra time thanks, once again, to another execution by the French star.

Kolo Muani muscle and speed



His entry before the break brought muscle, strength and speed to France, and ended up becoming the revulsion that Deschamps needed because it caused the penalty play that gave way to the French reaction.

He pressed up, contributed lungs and was decisive for France to send the game to extra time with a great wall that Mbappé did not miss.

Lautaro Martinez key in reaction



His entry generated the reaction of Argentina in extra time. Upamecano stopped him by blocking two shots, but he didn’t break down and kept insisting. Another shot from him deflected by Lloris led to Messi’s shot, which was Argentina’s third goal.