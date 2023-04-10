In Germany, the religious holiday lasts a little longer. In Berlin, Easter Monday is one of the few official holidays in the city. But, after all, what is celebrated on this date? This Monday is a holiday here in Berlin – in fact, it’s a holiday all over Germany. It is one of the few official commemorative dates in the German capital, which is one of the states in the country with the lowest number of holidays – with only 10, compared to 13, for example, in Bavaria.

As in Brazil, the holidays in Berlin are linked to commemorative events of the Christian faith, historical dates and we also have the New Year. But what caught my attention in my first year in the city was the holiday celebrated today: Easter Monday.

I grew up in a Christian family, in addition to studying at a Catholic school, and I had never heard of an Easter Monday. Until that moment, he had learned that the celebrations of this religious date began on Palm Sunday, remembering the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, passing through Holy Thursday, which recalls the Last Supper, and Good Friday. , which recalls the crucifixion of Jesus, ending on Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection.

What is celebrated?

But what about Easter Monday, what would have happened? Would it be a day of rest for the faithful after the resurrection? Intrigued, I researched the subject and discovered that in Germany the date refers to the appearance of the risen Jesus to the disciples of Emmaus.

According to this biblical passage, three days after the crucifixion, two young men were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus, when a third man, initially unknown, joined them on the road. After lamenting the last events, the two invite the third to dinner, and when Jesus breaks the bread he is finally recognized by the young people, who immediately return to Jerusalem to tell what happened.

As the episode apparently took place on Sunday night, in this way, Easter Monday is a continuation of Easter Sunday, remembering the day when young people returned to Jerusalem to tell about their encounter with Jesus.

Unlike Sunday, when children are invited to look for colored eggs and chocolates hidden around their homes, in Berlin there is no traditional celebration on Monday, as is the case in some German cities, where there are egg races or ancient rituals to drive out winter. .

For many, the date is the day to return home after the long holiday. Thus, Christian Sunday celebrations can be carried out calmly and are not compromised by travel.