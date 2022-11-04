Claudia Woods, CEO of WeWork in Latin America, participates in boards and meetings with executives from companies of all sizes — from small to bigtech. And she reveals that the debate on the need to review the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime has become a critical issue at the tables. “Before, it was a very tactical matter. Today, it has become strategic, related to engagement, performance and retention”, said the executive. Her company, which in Brazil is located in eight cities, with 32 buildings, has adapted to the new reality and launched products to meet changing demands.

DINHEIRO – The company has been in Brazil since 2017. How was this journey?

CLAUDIA WOODS – Naturally, the company starts with this shared space concept. We spent years like that, trying to solidify this office model. Today we see that coworking has evolved into flexible, with several definitions.

What is the biggest impact of the pandemic period?

We are doubly survivors, because we face and go through our own crisis, which is one of maturity, growth, financial stability, as many other startups have had, and soon after we entered the pandemic. Today in Brazil WeWork is already 30% bigger than it was at its best.

But was there a break in the business model?

The company was doing great. Brazil is the market where we have the most dedicated buildings. Many customers canceled contracts and there were renegotiations considering the low usage. There was a change in demand. Companies that no longer needed fixed contracts, but needed spaces to gather teams once a week, once a month. At this point, the company pivots to a pay-per-use model. From paying by the hour to having a passport that we call All Access, with unlimited use. We had adherence and we will have more and more demand. This changes the way we use community spaces.

What are the main trends in the sector?

It is unlikely that companies will return to work five days a week in person, with all employees. Our data shows that the majority adopted the three-day week model. And we see companies understanding that a big detractor in the face-to-face process is traffic, it’s the travel time. What is the purpose of being stuck in traffic for two hours every day? That doesn’t mean people don’t want to be together. Using spaces per hour, per month, has been commonplace. What is currently being consolidated as a new format is: the company has its headquarters that, instead of having space for 1,000 employees, will have space for 250, with All Access, to work from any WeWork in the world, and will use these spaces when there is a high purpose.

So, the concept of work changed…

Yup. At the beginning of the year, the discussion was what the company’s policy was, and how many face-to-face days it needed from employees. This doesn’t solve anything, because if you don’t have a very clear purpose for everyone to be in the office, days are still wasted. It makes no sense. In this process, I joke that the boss ordered and the employee went to the office. Now the boss sends it and the employee says: sorry, I’m going to change jobs. The one-man policy is over and everyone obeys. This makes companies have to develop a listening capacity they never had.

But we see Elon Musk forcing employees to go to the office. Google is investing more in its physical spaces in the US…

The truth is that today this can change every week. Today your policy is everyone at home and tomorrow everyone will be freaked out, with your culture and your NPS [Net Promoter Score] melting. But if you don’t have the listening power to understand what your employee wants, with a structured way of measuring it, you’ll end up trying to replicate the ‘everyone obeys’ policy model and no one will obey. This ability to listen, I think, has been one of the great challenges of cultural change.

How to deal with these differences?

There is even a challenge that we will face, and we will be very involved in this regulatory discussion, which is for changes in the CLT [Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho]. What happens to a super-traditional set of laws when we have three days working from home? What are the employer’s benefits and obligations? Companies are understanding that every day at the office doesn’t happen. Offering an option for people not to have to stay at home or in the office is very important, with this listening and this malleability of understanding that policies have changed. I participate in councils and this issue has become so critical to attracting talent. It used to be a very tactical issue and today it has become strategic, related to engagement, performance and retention.

What is the role of technology in the changes that are taking place?

In a lot of research we’ve done to create new products, this fear of paying for idle space shows up a lot. Technology proved to be fundamental for two things: to be the logistics operator and a great data collector. Our first moment with clients is to teach how the employee is getting back to the office.

What are the company’s plans for Brazil?

Brazil is big enough in a market with its peculiarities. Today there are eight cities and 32 buildings. And expansion in the country is necessary. We are already at 85% occupancy. Client companies want to have headquarters as well as scattered hubs. They want to offer this as a great benefit to their employees. And behind this action, the possibility for the employee to decide where to work, an anywhere office. At WeWork, we see that scaling is very difficult when it comes to prioritizing. Do I go to Sorocaba (SP) first or do I go to Salvador (BA) first? All the research we did was completely inconclusive, because people said it was both. We now have a very capillarity demand, and a need to grow to many places very quickly. And I need to be able to grow on every ticket to really be able to offer that to any company.

In the traditional model it would take time and be very expensive, right?

Either it would take more than ten years or we have to find another way to do this work. This is where we pivot, when analyzing the market for shared spaces. It’s a market that has WeWork, one or another big brand and then there’s a world of coworking. So, when we put these two dynamics together, the idea of ​​Station by WeWork comes up, a marketplace for coworking and event spaces. Why do I need to grow only with my spaces? And then we will have a database, with metrics, to answer the impact of hybrid work on company culture, on results.

With an occupancy of 85% currently, does this model add to the market and was it also a necessity for WeWork?

The Station was born out of this pain of throwing away more than 1,000 leads, either because of price or lack of space. The plans are bold. In three years we can double in revenue. It is very clear to us that we are not competitors. WeWork will continue to have its profile, in the big cities, at Faria Lima, but the need to have this variation is very great. And I can’t meet that need alone. We look at a very complementary mesh. It’s much more cooperation than competition. The behavior will change and the Station will cause a disruption from the moment that people start to have this security, in which they will be able to go a week before Carnival to Salvador and work in the same way, with adequate structure.

With all this, is it possible for the market dynamics to change?

We don’t have our own buildings, we rent. WeWork has always been a client of large landowners. Today, these owners are already looking for us, because no one wants to sign a 15-year contract with them anymore. They want our help to pivot their rental business, to learn how to do that flexibility. And our relationship becomes a partnership. In a building that always has an empty floor, the owner struggles to find a business of exactly that size to fill. Why don’t we turn the area into a collaborative building-wide space that all other companies can use? Often the owner can do this, but why not? Because he’s not in this business. Traditional market dynamics are being redefined.