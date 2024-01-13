One-Handed Backhand Winners
in the last 25 Wimbledon
Roger Federerlast one-handed winner
(2017), surpassed Pete Sampras' seven wins
and the french Amelie Mauresmo, in 2006, it was
the last winner among women.
The heirs of beauty
Rackets, strings, balls, more time in the
gym… All these factors are influencing
to the fact that there are fewer and fewer players
stay faithful to the one-handed backhand game or
that they must strengthen the hitting
significant.
The Canadian is one of the few young players
(24 years old) who maintains his one-handed backhand.
1.85 m tall and with great physical power, has
a real whiplash.
Attack the ball from the side and with good balance of legs and shoulders,
keeps the wrist below the ball to generate
effect on the hit, which ends by completing the arc of movement.
With a powerful and solid backcourt game, alternate
his strong forehand with a one-handed backhand too
powerful. Expert in defense, his backhand does not suffer
and allows him to endure long rallies. The injuries have
diminished his rising career.
Thiem keeps his legs bent and in perfect balance while preparing the shot with the racket high and parallel to his shoulders and facing the
ball (1-2-3). This allows you to swing with greater travel with the racket inside the angle of the ball. (4). Finally, he keeps his arm straight
with which he releases all the energy of the blow (5).
The Bulgarian, often compared to Roger Federer
by the style of his blows, consider your backhand game
one-handed as his preferred movement. He executes it
with an elegance similar to that of the Swiss and has worked
to achieve better hitting effects.
Start the movement with the fairly tall racket in relation to its
body and keeps his hand in front of him. The difference
in his beating with respect to others is that doesn't drop too much
the hand and arm below the ball.
The highest-ranked one-handed backhand in the ATP rankings
right now. And for some the best on the circuit.
He is a specialist in this hit and his height allows him
better control the tremendous topspin that
They come to him from his rivals and are reached today in the game.
Prepare the shot with the head of the racket almost in front of the direction of the ball (1). Keeps the hand free from hitting, placed very high on the
racket neck to have greater control of it (2). With your hip centered, front foot at an angle to the baseline, strike with
arm fully extended and wrist relaxed for greater strength and control (3 and 4).
One-Handed Backhand Winners
in the last 25 Wimbledon
Roger Federerlast one-handed winner
(2017), surpassed Pete Sampras' seven wins
and the french Amelie Mauresmo, in 2006, it was
the last winner among women.
The heirs of beauty
Rackets, strings, balls, more time in the
gym… All these factors are influencing
to the fact that there are fewer and fewer players
stay faithful to the one-handed backhand game or
that they must strengthen the hitting
significant.
The Canadian is one of the few players
young (24 years old) who maintains his backhand at a
hand. 1.85 m high and with great power
physical, He has a real whiplash.
Attacks the ball from the side and with good balance
legs and shoulders, holds the wrist for
under the ball to generate spin
in the blow, which ends by completing the arc of
motion.
With a powerful and solid backcourt game,
he alternates his strong forehand with a backhand to a
also powerful hand. Defense expert, his
backhand does not suffer and allows it to endure long
rallies Injuries have slowed his growth
career.
Keeps legs bent and in perfect position
balance while preparing the shot with the racket
high and parallel to your shoulders and facing the ball
(1-2-3). This allows you to swing with greater
path with the racket inside the angle of
the ball (4). Finally, he keeps his arm straight
with which he releases all the energy of the blow (5).
Often compared to Roger Federer for the
style of his blows, consider your backhand game
one-handed as his preferred movement.
He executes it with an elegance similar to that of the Swiss and
has worked to achieve better effects in the
hit.
Start the movement with the fairly tall racket
in relation to your body and holds his hand
in front of it. The difference in his hitting with
compared to others is that doesn't drop too much
the hand and arm below the ball.
The highest ranked one-handed backhand in the
ATP ranking right now. And for some the best
of the circuit. He is a specialist in this hitting and his
height allows him to better control the tremendous
topspin that comes to him from his rivals and that
reach today in the game.
Prepare the hit with the head of the racket almost
front to the direction of the ball (1). Maintains the
hand freed from the blow placed very high on the
racket neck for greater control
the same (2). With the hip centered, the foot
striker at an angle to the baseline, hits
with the arm fully extended and the wrist
relaxed for greater strength and control
(3 and 4).
#onehanded #backhand #danger #extinction
Leave a Reply