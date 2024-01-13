One-Handed Backhand Winners in the last 25 Wimbledon

Roger Federerlast one-handed winner (2017), surpassed Pete Sampras' seven wins and the french Amelie Mauresmo, in 2006, it was the last winner among women.

The heirs of beauty

Rackets, strings, balls, more time in the gym… All these factors are influencing to the fact that there are fewer and fewer players stay faithful to the one-handed backhand game or that they must strengthen the hitting significant.

The Canadian is one of the few young players (24 years old) who maintains his one-handed backhand. 1.85 m tall and with great physical power, has a real whiplash.

Attack the ball from the side and with good balance of legs and shoulders, keeps the wrist below the ball to generate effect on the hit, which ends by completing the arc of movement.

With a powerful and solid backcourt game, alternate his strong forehand with a one-handed backhand too powerful. Expert in defense, his backhand does not suffer and allows him to endure long rallies. The injuries have diminished his rising career.

Thiem keeps his legs bent and in perfect balance while preparing the shot with the racket high and parallel to his shoulders and facing the ball (1-2-3). This allows you to swing with greater travel with the racket inside the angle of the ball. (4). Finally, he keeps his arm straight with which he releases all the energy of the blow (5).

The Bulgarian, often compared to Roger Federer by the style of his blows, consider your backhand game one-handed as his preferred movement. He executes it with an elegance similar to that of the Swiss and has worked to achieve better hitting effects.

Start the movement with the fairly tall racket in relation to its body and keeps his hand in front of him. The difference in his beating with respect to others is that doesn't drop too much the hand and arm below the ball.

The highest-ranked one-handed backhand in the ATP rankings right now. And for some the best on the circuit. He is a specialist in this hit and his height allows him better control the tremendous topspin that They come to him from his rivals and are reached today in the game.