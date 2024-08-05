Herbert Marcuse (1898-1979) may seem like an almost forgotten thinker, but many of his ideas, especially those he popularized in his book The one-dimensional man, They are still useful for understanding our society, from consumerism to the rise of populist politicians.

This book, which is 60 years old, made him a reference for the new left and for the students who protested in favour of civil rights and against the Vietnam War. It was almost compulsory reading for its criticism of a society in which ideas and values ​​were imposed, and in which all dissent was stifled.

Marcuse was born in Berlin in 1898. In the 1930s he began working with the Institute for Social Research, where he met other Jewish thinkers interested in Marxism and psychoanalysis, the so-called Frankfurt School. Many of them emigrated to the United States after Adolf Hitler came to power. Some, such as Max Horkheimer and Theodor Adorno, returned to Germany after the war, but Marcuse stayed and taught at Columbia, Harvard and Brandeis universities, as well as publishing books such as Reason and revolution, and Eros and civilization.

His moment of greatest popularity came in the sixties, with the publication of The one-dimensional man. In the book, Marcuse It is based on evidence: we live quite well. Not all of us and not always, of course, but a large part of the population enjoys enough comfort not to think about revolutions. In addition, we are too busy trying to satisfy the needs that technological progress has created and through which we end up identifying with the system. We can recognize this process today: we all watch the same films or series, we connect to the same social networks, we read the same news and, ultimately, we are sold and bought the same cultural values, even if it is through hundreds of platforms.

The result is that the system can absorb any criticism, without the need for any authoritarian repression. As explained by email by María Carmen López Sáenz, professor of Philosophy at UNED and author of Marcuse (Orto Editions), Society “is capable of integrating all antagonisms and of turning its members into one-dimensional beings.” We think we are free, but we are not, because there is no real possibility of change. We do not even know our needs: we confuse them with those that are imposed on us, like the latest mobile phone model or that series that everyone is talking about.

Marcuse extended his analysis to communist countries. As John Abromeit, professor of the history of political thought at the University of Buffalo, explains over the phone, in both contexts “hope for a qualitatively different and more emancipated society had been lost.”

And what can we do to change things? Marcuse points out that capitalist society has gaps and contradictions from which spaces for reflection can be created and alternatives forged, as López Sáenz explains. Marcuse sought in art, politics and philosophy these corners of critical consciousness that had not been buried by a capitalism that he considered oppressive and repressive.

But another question is why we would want to free ourselves. Aren’t we fine like this, watching series and waiting for Amazon packages? As López Sáenz writes in the chapter dedicated to Marcuse in Totalitarianisms: the philosophical resistance (Technos), Our societies are not as pretty as they appear in Instagram videos: the contradictions of the system are manifested “in unnecessary wars, in increasing productivity coupled with increasing destructiveness of nature, and in the persistence of misery alongside unprecedented waste.” Marcuse believes that a more just, more creative and more peaceful society is possible.

But he is also pessimistic. It is impossible to escape from a society like ours, precisely because it is all-encompassing. In his book, he finds little hope in the “outcasts and the strangers, the exploited and persecuted of other races and other colours, the unemployed and the unemployable.” Because they are outside the system, they are the only ones who can find those spaces of resistance in which to free their imagination.

But perhaps not even that: Marcuse believes that the system is capable of offering “adjustments and concessions” and that it has the army and police to stop dissidents if necessary. And we might add that many of those outside this consumer society want access to it, not to change it. They do not seek to cut off the heads of kings or to do away with the bourgeoisie: they want to be just another noble or a property owner.

You could say that this is what happened with the student movement of the late 1960s, which he supported. The protests came from marginal groups: pacifism, second-wave feminism, anti-racism… As Abromeit and López explain

Sáenz, Marcuse showed young thinkers and activists how all these problems were not independent, but had the same root: the capitalist system and its techniques of controlling dissent.

But, as Marcuse predicted, these movements were repressed and many of its protagonists ended up forming part of the establishment, Even if it was in a critical way… And even if many of his ideas have contributed to notable advances (which perhaps the philosopher would see only as concessions).

Marcuse’s ideas were overshadowed for many years by the new generation of critical theorists, led by Jürgen Habermas, by the liberalism of John Rawls and by postmodernism. But already in 1999, in his History of Philosophy in the 20th Century, The philosopher Christian Delacampagne predicted that in an even more one-dimensional world, his criticisms could become very relevant again: “Capitalist technocracy has not fundamentally evolved. It remains just as authoritarian, just as powerless to ensure the happiness of the majority of humanity. Here and there, its crises favour the return of fascism, even of certain barely concealed forms of National Socialism.”

In fact, as Abromeit explains, Marcuse’s analysis is useful for understanding the rise of populism. The philosopher had already anticipated this in an essay from the 1970s, “The historical destiny of bourgeois democracy”the resurgence of these extreme right-wing movements, which he did not hesitate to call neo-fascist. He considered them a threat to democracy because of their totalitarian ideas and their alliance with the great economic powers, as had already happened with Nazism.

Abromeit gives the example of the Republican candidate for vice president of the United States, JD Vance: in his political career he has presented himself as a protector of the working classes, but he depends on the power of “powerful conservative elites”, such as the far-right billionaire Peter Thiel, “who also supported Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016”. Modern capitalist societies “reproduce the political and social conditions that lead to fascism. So fascism is not an accident”.

Once again, Marcuse offers us keys to understanding and analyzing our culture, our economy and our politics, even if we do not agree with him. And, above all, he helps us to look for spaces of resistance and criticism, with the aim of achieving a fuller and more just life. That is, with more than one dimension.

