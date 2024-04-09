Cancer patients “are not always aware of the importance of vaccination. Many, despite being in a fragile condition, do not talk about vaccines with their specialist who must always recommend all vaccinations: anti-flu, Herpes zoster, anti-pneumococcal and the against RSV, the respiratory syncytial virus. The latter two to avoid serious pneumonia, even fatal in fragile subjects”. This was stated by Giuseppe Tonini, full professor of Medical Oncology and Uoc director of Medical Oncology at the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital of Rome, on the occasion of the conference 'Vaccination protection in fragile and at-risk patients. Focus on cancer patients', today at the Ministry of Health.

“Many patients do not discuss the topic with their specialist. But certainly our voluntary associations, scientific societies or the Italian League for the fight against tumors itself – underlined Tonini, who is coordinator of the scientific committee in Lilt – are working a lot on information, a fundamental weapon to make it clear that the vaccinated patient is safer and has fewer complications”. And Lilt itself, concluded the oncologist, “is creating a promotional campaign to help those who have experienced tumors: the important point is rehabilitation and trying to make patients and their families safe. We run courses for caregivers and for all those who give up their work to be close to and assist a sick family member”.