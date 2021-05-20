Various symptoms indicate the presence of malignant tumors in the body, in particular, weight loss, nipple discharge, and an increase in moles. Symptoms for immediate medical attention in conversation with RIA News said the chief oncologist of the Moscow health department Igor Khatkov.

He emphasized that a specialist should appear at the slightest discomfort. “If there are any general symptoms of the disease – unmotivated weight loss, weakness, admixture of mucus or blood in the feces or discharge from the nipple in women, the presence of seals, a change in long-standing birthmarks,” the physician listed.

Earlier, oncologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor Grigory Kobyakov named several symptoms that may indicate the presence of cancer. If a person found some unusual formation, saw changes on the skin, began to feel that something had changed when swallowing or defecating, and also began to experience pain when urinating, then he needs not to delay contacting a doctor, the expert emphasized.