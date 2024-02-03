The most common cancer diseases in Russia, according to data for 2022, are breast, skin, prostate, uterine and intestinal cancer. Suna Isakova, an oncologist at the medical company SberZdorovye, spoke about this news on February 4, World Cancer Day.

Next, according to her, are cancers of the lymphatic and hematopoietic tissues, kidney, thyroid gland, cervix, rectum, trachea, bronchi, lung and stomach. A much smaller proportion consists of tumors of other locations. More than half of the cases are people over 60 years of age.

Speaking about factors that increase the risk of developing cancer, the doctor named smoking, alcohol consumption, excess body weight, the predominance of foods with excess trans fats and carbohydrates in the diet, and low physical activity.

“Changing a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of developing cancer. In addition, for certain locations there are additional risk factors, for example, infection with human papillomavirus type 16 or 18 can lead to cervical cancer, and UV radiation can lead to skin cancer,” Isakova noted.

Of the most common cancers, screening is recommended for five of them: breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer, she said.

“Recommendations are determined by several parameters, including the effectiveness of diagnostic tests, early diagnosis improves survival rates, and economic factors. For example, screening for skin cancer is not provided, since most cases of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, which is characterized by a slow progression and a favorable prognosis,” the oncologist explained.

On January 11, the head of the SM-Clinic oncology center, doctor of medical sciences, professor, excellent student of healthcare of the Russian Federation, Alexander Seryakov, told Izvestia that stomach cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world. Recently, medical experts in the field of oncology are increasingly talking about the relationship between stomach cancer and spicy foods.