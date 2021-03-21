British oncologist Catherine McBain named the main symptoms of a brain tumor. Reported by The Independent.

According to the oncologist, seizures are one of the main signs of the disease. She noted that if a healthy person suddenly has a similar attack, then this is a reason to immediately go to the hospital, where it is worth performing an MRI of the brain.

In addition, according to McBain, one should pay attention to such a symptom as weakness. Especially if this sensation suddenly appears on one side of the body or limb and becomes more noticeable over several weeks. A brain tumor can also be signaled by speech disorders such as slurred speech, confusion, or inability to find the right words.

If vision deteriorates, it is worth visiting an ophthalmologist and conducting a full eye examination, the specialist emphasized. This symptom, in combination with other signs, may also indicate the development of a malignant formation.

The oncologist added that headaches without accompanying symptoms are unlikely to indicate the development of a tumor. However, she emphasized that if this sensation is different from what you experienced before, if it is stronger and worries for a long time, then you should consult a doctor.