Lung cancer is one of the most dangerous and common cancer diseases, and the effectiveness of treatment largely depends on the stage at which it was detected. On September 27, the chief oncologist of the SM-Clinic, a doctor of the highest category, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Alexander Seryakov, told Izvestia what symptoms may indicate the development of this pathology.

He noted that in the initial stages, which are considered the most favorable from the point of view of treatment, lung cancer is often asymptomatic. Therefore, it is important for healthy people to undergo preventive examinations at least once every two years.

“Nevertheless, even in the initial stages of the disease, the patient may feel changes in his condition. As a rule, these may not be so obvious symptoms, which often remain without due attention. A person may experience unexplained weakness, fatigue, decreased performance and appetite, weight loss and periodic rises in temperature to low-grade levels,” Seryakov said.

According to him, as the disease develops, these symptoms may be accompanied by a persistent cough, which only increases over time. In later stages, shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing up blood, hoarseness, and damage to nearby lymph nodes (for example, in the neck and armpits) may appear.

“It is believed that 80% of lung cancer cases occur in long-term smokers. Passive smoking is also quite dangerous in this regard. Also at risk are those employed in hazardous industries, gas station employees, construction workers, people living in areas with high levels of air pollution, patients with chronic lung pathologies, as well as those with a family history of cancer,” Seryakov added.

The oncologist noted that people at risk should pay special attention to their lifestyle and these symptoms, and also undergo preventive examinations at least once a year.

On September 1, oncologist, deputy director of the Institute of Oncology of the European Medical Center (EMC) Pavel Koposov said that there are certain mutations in genes that are passed on from generation to generation and increase the likelihood of developing cancer. The most common mutations are BRCA1 and BRCA2, he said.