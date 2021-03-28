Oncologist and proctologist Elena Smirnova in her Instagram said that the occurrence of colon cancer is influenced by diet and heredity.

She stressed that this cancer is one of the five most common types of cancer.

“Up to 15% of colon cancer cases are inherited. Studies have shown that high fat, low fiber, folic acid and calcium increases the risk of this cancer, ”Smirnova wrote.

Genetic disorders and ulcerative colitis (UC) also increase the risk of colon cancer, she said.

In more than 90% of cases, this disease occurs in people over 50 years old, the oncologist said. In this regard, she advised to visit a proctologist for a minimum examination by the age of 40.

