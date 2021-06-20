Oncologist and Ph.D. Andrey Pylev named several symptoms that may be characteristic of liver cancer. He told the radio station “Moscow speaking” about how the oncological disease manifests itself.

According to Pylev, a number of cancers, including liver cancer, are characterized by the so-called “syndrome of small signs”: apathy, weakness, weight loss, pain.

“And then everything will depend on where the tumor is. If the tumor is in the gate of the liver and presses the bile ducts, the patient may turn yellow, if the tumor is on the periphery and stretches the liver capsule, there will be quite pronounced pain sensations, ”the doctor explained and emphasized that the symptoms can be very different.

Pylev also recalled the importance of regular medical examinations. They help to detect cancer at an early stage.

