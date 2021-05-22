In order not to miss the moment and timely stop a malignant tumor, it is necessary to undergo medical examinations according to the age range of “screenings”. About this on Saturday, May 22, in an interview “RIA News“Said the chief freelance oncologist and general director of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrei Kaprin.

“On the sites of chief oncologists and the Ministry of Health, the tables indicate the age range of screenings. Now, if all of them are completed on time, then the chance to miss the onset of cancer is very low, ”Kaprin said.

According to the specialist, over 90% of patients who diagnosed cancer did so in the early stages and after treatment, they live in remission for many years. The earlier it is possible to identify an oncological disease, the more chances of success, the doctor emphasized.

“I think we will finally normalize the screening programs, we will clearly select people for them. Then we will streamline the movement patterns up to hours – when exactly this or that patient should get to a certain specialist, ”Kaprin added, answering the question about the development of cancer diagnostics in Russia.

On the eve of the doctors from the American clinic “Mayo” told that the skin disease dermatomyositis is one of the symptoms of lung cancer. This is the least known warning sign that can help you identify potential cancer risks.

Oncologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Grigory Kobyakov said on May 19 that changes on the surface of the skin, pain during urination, as well as unusual sensations when swallowing may be the first signs of cancer.