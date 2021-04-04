Oncologist and surgeon Ivan Karasev spoke on Instagram on April 3 about symptoms that indicate a precancerous state of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) organs.

According to the specialist, in the initial stages of the disease, colorectal cancer and stomach cancer can be completely cured.

For timely diagnosis, attention should be paid to changes in stool, weight loss, as well as frequent abdominal pain, heartburn and atypical discharge, including traces of blood, as all this may indicate a precancerous condition.

“The risk group includes patients with chronic diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. The causes of stomach cancer can be chronic gastritis, stomach polyps, stomach ulcers, ”said Karasev.

The oncologist noted that the hidden risk factors for the development of gastrointestinal tumors are smoking, drinking alcohol, eating disorders and the presence of bacteria that provoke inflammatory processes.

In March, oncologist and proctologist Elena Smirnova said that the occurrence of colon cancer is influenced by diet and heredity.

In more than 90% of cases, this disease occurs in people over 50 years old, the oncologist said. In this regard, she advised to visit a proctologist for a minimum examination by the age of 40.