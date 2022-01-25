Morning fatigue and lethargy can be signs of cancer. Such unexpected symptoms of the disease were named by oncologist and chemotherapist Andrey Bazylev, informs Channel Five.

“At the first signs of constant fatigue, fatigue, sudden shortness of breath with minimal physical exertion, be sure to consult a doctor – this may not necessarily be a symptom of an oncological disease, but this indicates that the body’s work is impaired,” the oncologist said.

He stressed that it is important to conduct an examination to identify the causes of such symptoms. At the same time, according to Bazylev, fatigue in the morning can also indicate other health problems, including a drop in hemoglobin or intoxication.

Earlier, Tatyana Solomatina, Candidate of Medical Sciences, warned Russians who had recovered from COVID-19 about the risk of oncology. It is important to monitor patients who have had a mild infection, she stressed.