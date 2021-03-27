Pedro José Reverte was in charge of selling the 40 winning tickets The ONCE vendor who was in charge of selling the winning tickets, Pedro José Reverte. / ELEVEN EP Lorca Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11:34 am



The ONCE Cuponazo has left a rain of millions in Lorca with 40 award-winning coupons in this Friday’s draw, one of them with the nine million of their jackpot, and another 39 awarded with 25,000 euros each.

The ONCE salesman Pedro José Reverte is the one who has brought luck and illusion to the center of Lorca, with a total of 9,975,000 euros that he has distributed among several of his regular customers of a bank branch, a tobacconist, a notary’s office and a barber shop on Corredera Street and the entire ‘Cuatro Cantones’ area.

Pedro José has been selling ONCE gaming products for 20 years and after hearing the news he was “very happy to be able to distribute such an important award to my usual clients and even more so in a situation as complicated as the one we are going through due to the pandemic” .