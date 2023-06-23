New investment in the La Manga Club tourist complex to reposition it among the best resorts in the Spanish Mediterranean. Still recently reopening the Príncipe Felipe Grand Hyatt Hotel, the Spanish travel and vacation company Ona Hotels & Apartments announced yesterday that it is taking over as manager of the Hotel Las Lomas Village-La Manga Club; With this addition, it becomes the main tour operator in the Region of Murcia, where it already manages two other hotels.

This establishment offers 199 fully equipped apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the Las Lomas area, it is part of La Manga Club, a complex with more than half a century of history, which offers a wide range of services: from a supermarket, medical center, pharmacy, more than twenty restaurants and large sports areas in which include three golf courses, a tennis complex and soccer fields.

«The opening of this hotel is an important boost both for the economy of the area, Los Belones and La Manga, and for the Cartagena environment. Las Lomas is a benchmark in international tourism, mainly British, very accustomed to stays in an area with multiple services,” said the CEO of Ona Hotels & Apartments, Nacho Barrau in a statement released by his company.

According to the company, the type of client that Ona Lomas Village attracts is not only an engine for the tourism sector in the area in terms of accommodation and restaurants; it also demands leisure, culture and sports activities. In addition to being an economic engine in the tourism field, the hotel also aspires to be decisive in the real estate, sports and gastronomy sectors, with less and less seasonality due to the variety of services it offers, especially sports.

The chain is committed to physical activity at its hotels Ona Valle Romano (Málaga), Ona Hacienda del Álamo (Fuente Álamo) and Ona Mar Menor Golf & Spa (Torre Pacheco). For now, Las Lomas Village also has The Village restaurant, which will offer à la carte breakfasts, as well as lunch and dinner, as well as the La Pérgola pool bar. He is also considering reforming and giving a new concept to the old Luigi restaurant. A reform and rehabilitation that will also extend to the apartments and common areas in order to adapt the new establishment to the Mediterranean philosophy and concept of the chain. «This complex involves the creation of more than fifty jobs directly and indirectly. In addition, we are an inclusive company that ensures that at least 80% of the staff is from the area,” according to Barrau.

Reduce energy costs



According to the company, its commitment to the environment will take the form of a study to reduce the establishment’s energy costs. Initially, it will install flowmeters in all the taps and will replace the discharges from the cisterns of the sinks with smaller volume double discharges. All luminaires will also be gradually replaced by LED systems.

With the opening of Ona Lomas Village-La Manga Club, Ona Hotels & Apartments adds forty establishments on the peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. The group thus continues with its ambitious expansion plan, which includes the opening of six hotels a year to reach fifty establishments by 2024.

As regards La Manga Club, just a month ago the five-star Hotel Principe Felipe reopened its doors, hand in hand with the American chain Hyatt within its luxury Grand Hyatt category. The star establishment of the most important and long-standing tourist complex in the Region of Murcia has 192 rooms, as well as a complex of restaurants with different cuisines within the hotel itself. It has also been equipped with a spa and a gym. Before the reform, these facilities were in a building in Las Lomas next to the Hotel Las Lomas, which is now also reopening.